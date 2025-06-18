



Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 51st G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Canada, marking his sixth consecutive attendance at this prestigious annual gathering of world leaders. The summit brought together leaders from the G7 nations—United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada—along with representatives from the European Union and several invited partner countries.





The event was hosted at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Alberta, where PM Modi was ceremonially received by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik.





The group photograph at the summit featured a prominent lineup of international figures, including Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa. Other notable attendees included Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and World Bank President Ajay Banga. Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump exited the summit prematurely to monitor developments in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.





On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi engaged in a series of high-level bilateral meetings, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening global partnerships. His diplomatic engagements included:





Republic of Korea: PM Modi met with President Lee Jae-myung, where both leaders discussed deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, focusing on cooperation in trade, emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture, and people-to-people ties, as well as regional and global issues.





Mexico: In his first meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum, Modi congratulated her on her historic electoral victory and discussed avenues for enhancing cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, digital innovation, and shared perspectives on global and regional issues, including the priorities of the Global South. He also extended an invitation to President Sheinbaum to visit India and thanked her for Mexico's support in India's fight against terrorism.





Australia: Modi met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, highlighting the friendly and strategic ties between India and Australia.





Canada: Modi was welcomed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, emphasizing the importance of India-Canada cooperation for global progress.





South Africa: Modi interacted with President Cyril Ramaphosa, further strengthening the partnership between the two nations.





France: Modi held a pull-aside meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, reinforcing the strong India-France relationship.





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Calgary, Canada, as part of his three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia. Upon arrival, he received a ceremonial welcome at Calgary airport and expressed his intent to meet various world leaders at the summit, share his thoughts on important global issues, and emphasise the priorities of the Global South.





This visit marked PM Modi's first trip to Canada in a decade and underscored India's growing role on the global stage. His participation in the G7 Summit highlighted India's commitment to multilateralism, global cooperation, and advocacy for the concerns of the Global South. The series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit further demonstrated India's proactive approach to strengthening international partnerships across regions and sectors.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis was marked by active diplomatic engagement, meaningful bilateral meetings, and a reaffirmation of India's commitment to global cooperation and the priorities of the Global South.





Based On ANI Report







