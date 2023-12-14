



According to the Associated Press, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Ardmore Encounter was attacked by missiles from Houthi-controlled Yemen on December 13, 2023.





The tanker was traveling north toward the Suez Canal in the Red Sea, carrying a shipment of Indian-manufactured jet fuel. The attack is the first time Houthi rebels have targeted an energy shipment bound for the Suez Canal.





The Iran-aligned Houthis have said they will target any ship traveling to or from Israel. The attack comes a day after they attacked a Norwegian oil tanker.





The tanker was traveling from Mangalore, India, and had an armed security crew aboard.











