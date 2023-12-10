



India has issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) that announce the closure of airspace for missile testing activities in December 2023. These NOTAMs indicate potential tests of possibly an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile system.





The missile test is scheduled between 12 December 2023 and 13 December 2023.









A NOTAM is a formal communication used in aviation to disseminate information about events or developments that could affect flight safety.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently successfully carried out a night trial launch of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-I from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the Odisha coast on 8th December 2023.





The no-fly zone suggests that the missile to be tested could fly to a distance of 1000 kilometres.







