



Signalling their intent in the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Navy and the Philippines Navy have carried out a maritime partnership exercise in the South China Sea.





“INS Kadmatt on a long-range operation deployment to the ‘West Philippine Sea’ undertook the exercise with BRP Ramon Alcaraz of Philippine Navy on December 13,” the Indian Navy said.





“Manoeuvres, replenishment at sea approaches, flying operations by the Indian Navy helicopter and communication drills were undertaken during the exercise.





The term “West Philippine Sea” is used by Manila to symbolise its areas in the South China Sea and to show disagreement with China’s sovereignty claim over the whole of South China Sea. The Philippines is one of the five countries that is locked in a dispute with Beijing on demarcating the maritime boundaries of the South China Sea.





The move comes amid a series of clashes China initiated to harass the Philippines Navy.







