Indian Navy averted a potential hijacking crisis in the Arabian Sea on Thursday (Dec 14), in a remarkable display of maritime prowess. The incident involved the Malta-flagged vessel MV Ruen, en route to Somalia, and unfolded with alarming speed.





The Indian Navy responded immediately to the Mayday message and stress calls made by the threatened vessel and swiftly deployed Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft to undertake surveillance in the area. The navy also deployed its warship on Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf Aden to locate and assist MV Ruen in distress.





“Indian Navy was continuously monitoring the movement of the vessel, which is now heading towards the coast of Somalia,” confirmed an Indian Navy spokesperson.





The vessel, with 18 crew personnel on board, was rescued early Saturday morning (Dec 16).





The First Responder





With its prompt action, the Indian Navy again demonstrated its capability to act as a net security provider in the region.





Indian Navy also reiterated its commitment to be first responder in the region and ensure the safety of merchant shipping playing active role with international partners and friendly foreign countries.





Piracy Resurfaces





MV Ruen, the vessel, reportedly lost control on Thursday, in a first significant piracy incident recorded after 2017.





The attack has highlighted a major lapse in the ongoing anti-piracy efforts in the Arabian Sea.





In response to the incident, the UK Marine Trade Operations issued a warning, urging vessels to exercise caution while traversing the Arabian Sea near Somalia.





The Indian Navy is now on high alert in the region. Meanwhile, it has also advised ships to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.







