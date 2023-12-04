



Visakhapatnam: Aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant will arrive in Vizag to participate in the biggest-ever multilateral naval exercise in Visakhapatnam for a week beginning February 19.





Addressing the annual Navy Day press conference at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters on Sunday, commander-in-chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendherkar said invitations have been sent to 50 maritime nations. Around 20 foreign ships were expected for the mega event. A City Parade would be held at RK Beach during the exercises.





The vice admiral said in the near future, the force levels at the Eastern Naval Command are also going to be enhanced with INS Mumbai soon joining the Eastern Fleet. All the Delhi class destroyers – INS Delhi, Mysore and Mumbai will henceforth be based in Visakhapatnam.





The Eastern Naval Command is likely to induct 20 - 25 new warships by 2037. These include the Nilgiri-class frigates, next generation corvettes, diving support vessels, survey vessels, anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, nuclear submarines, multi-role MH 60R helicopters, upgraded anti-submarine Kamov 28 helicopters and medium-lift C-295 aircraft.





Of these, the first of the survey vessels, Sandhayak, is likely to be commissioned early next year. The diving support vessels for the Indian Navy are being built by the Hindustan Shipyard at Visakhapatnam. The shipyard has also been contracted to build five fleet support ships, a major project that will enhance the Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities.





On Chinese vessels' intrusion into Indian waters, the vice admiral said, "Our ships are closely watching their movement. As long as they conduct legitimate manoeuvres, India would have no objection. Else, it would be a matter of serious concern."





"The ENC is monitoring Chinese warships, research vessels, satellite and intelligence gathering vessels and submarines during their transit through our Area of Responsibility,’’ the vice admiral said.





Reinforcing Indian Navy's position as the ‘preferred security partner’ and 'first responder' in the Indian Ocean region, the vice admiral said assets of the Eastern Naval Command are always ready to respond to face any eventuality. Recently, Indian nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan were evacuated as part of Op Kaveri by an ENC ship that was deployed for anti-piracy in the Gulf of Aden.





Similarly, ENC ships also provided aid to Myanmar as part of Op Karuna consequent on the devastation caused by Cyclone Mocha.





In May this year, P8I aircraft carried out extensive search for and located a capsized Chinese fishing vessel and dropped a search and rescue kit at about 1,852km from the Indian coast to rescue stranded fishermen.







