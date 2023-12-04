



Kohima: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, expressed delight on his visit to the Bloom Bazaar in Nagaland. He stressed that local business owners are the backbone of local, national and global economies.





Sharing on his social media X, Eric Garcetti emphasised that the Bloom Bazaar is an innovative initiative of the state, designed to stimulate economic growth, promote local businesses, support women entrepreneurs, and create a conductive environment to attract investment to Nagaland.





Bloom Bazaar, an exciting and dynamic new initiative of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), was launched at The Heritage, Kohima, on September 29, 2023.





Garcetti has been in Nagaland for the past four days and has recently taken to social media to share his experience after embarking on an early morning hike in Nagaland.





The diplomat expressed his admiration for the region's stunning landscapes, particularly highlighting the breathtaking view from the peak he successfully conquered.





Sharing his sentiments on X, Garcetti said, "Feeling refreshed after my early morning hike in Nagaland. Made it to the peak! What an incredible view, and what an amazing place. Already looking forward to my next trip to the Land of Festivals."





Nagaland, often referred to as the "Land of Festivals," is a state in northeastern India known for its rich cultural tapestry, diverse ethnic communities, and vibrant celebrations throughout the year.





Earlier, Garcetti witnessed the Hornbill Festival and the rich diversity of the state.





"The Hornbill Festival is mesmerising. I've loved meeting so many people and learning about the different Naga communities they represent. I'm proud and honoured that the United States is joining Germany as the partner nation for this year's festival," Ambassador Garcetti posted on X earlier.







