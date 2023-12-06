



New Delhi: Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto on Tuesday hailed New Delhi for its advocacy for the African Union to be included as a permanent member of the G20 while also commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the leadership of the global south in the geopolitical space across the world.





"He (PM Modi) made it possible for Africa to be a permanent member of the G20. Those of us who come from the Global South and specifically, from Africa, appreciate India's leadership. Your (India's) leadership, and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made it possible for the African Union to have a permanent seat in the Group of 20. Let me also commend India's leadership and that of Prime Minister Modi for elevating the Global South in the geopolitical space globally," the Kenyan President said.





Speaking at a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu, President Ruto hailed the bilateral relationship between India and Kenya, saying that the benefits of their partnership will endure for future generations.





"Every sector is sailing in this epic quest today. We have affirmed that while Kenya and India enjoy a proud history of successful friendship, what we can achieve in the future, given our shared values as well as our shared commitment, is far greater and will endure for the benefit of generations now and generations to come," the Kenyan President said.





Invoking the 'constant turmoil' in the world, he said partnerships with dependable partners and friends can anchor confidence in the future.





"India emerged first and even now continues to lead the way. As far as models go, india has been an exemplary older sibling and a loyal friend to Kenya. The world today is plunged into constant turmoil by more frequent, vast and complex crises than in the past. Solutions to common difficult problems are increasingly elusive and multilateralism is not handling these situations as it should," the Kenyan President added.





"At times like this, partnerships with dependable partners and friends matter in building resilience and establishing robust mechanisms to anchor our confidence in the future. I am proud that Kenya and India are united by history, trade and friendship which are expressions of our common experience and shared values most salient of which are the love for freedom, enterprise and the peaceful pursuit of progress in a robust democracy," he said.





President Murmu, who received her Kenyan counterpart and welcomed him to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, said the waters of the Indian Ocean have connected the people of India and Kenya for centuries.





Emphasising the India-Kenya friendship, President Murmu said, "Our friendship has matured into a robust bilateral relationship, underpinned by significant economic collaboration across various sectors including trade, education, and technology."





Earlier, Ruto, who is in India on a state visit, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in the national capital on Tuesday.





He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.





William Ruto also inspected a Guard of Honour before he was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi.







