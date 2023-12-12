



IAF officials stated that the integrity of the boundary wall remains intact while denying any breach in security at the Air Force Station Hindon following the discovery of a suspicious pit





The Indian Air Force (IAF) officials have denied any breach in security at the Air Force Station Hindon following the discovery of a suspicious pit adjacent to the boundary wall. Addressing concerns, they stated that the integrity of the boundary wall remains intact, and the reported hole is under investigation by local police.





"There has been no breach in security at AF Station Hindon. The integrity of the boundary wall is intact. The reasons behind the small hole observed on the outermost boundary wall from the outside are being investigated by the local police. The location of the dug-up area is towards the outside of the Perimeter wall of the Air Force station. The complete perimeter wall, including this particular area, is covered by the CCTV cameras," IAF officials clarified, as per news agency ANI.





The discovery of a four-foot deep and wide pit adjacent to the strategically significant Hindon airbase raised concerns. Local police expressed the possibility of an infiltration attempt and promptly initiated an investigation, registering a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter, news agency PTI reported.





The pit was noticed near Iqbal Colony, and locals reported the finding to the Teela More police station on Sunday night. Responding swiftly, both police and Air Force officials examined the pit, with the latter filing an FIR.





Trans Hindon Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shubham Patel, said, "It could be the case of somebody trying to dig a tunnel to enter the premises", as quoted by PTI. He added that the police are investigating the incident from various angles, acknowledging the possibility of an infiltration attempt by anti-national elements or a terrorist outfit.





The pit has been temporarily filled with mud and soil, and authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance. The Hindon airbase, located just 10-12 kilometers from Delhi, is the largest airbase in Asia and falls under the Western Air Command.







