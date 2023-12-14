



Earlier, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had released a threatening video on 5th December. In the video, he warned the Indian government of a potential attack on the Indian Parliament on 13 December 2023





After the arrest of four people who intruded into the Parliament on Wednesday, notorious Khalistani extremist and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has offered to help the accused with legal aid in their court cases.





In the video, the US-based Khalistani terrorist had said that the upcoming attack similar to the attack on the Parliament by Afzal Guru 22 years ago, would shake the foundation of the Indian state. In his latest statement, he promised aid of Rs 10 lakh to all the perpetrators of the parliament security breach, reported Times of India. In the message, he also threatened that the registration of voters in India will be started from January 26, 2024, for the referendum on Khalistan.







