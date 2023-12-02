



Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the COP-28 Summit in UAE.





The PM congratulated the UAE President for successfully hosting the COP-28 Summit. He also thanked the President for co-hosting the high-level event on the Green Climate Programme (GCP) at COP-28.





Both leaders reviewed their wide-ranging and vibrant bilateral ties. They also exchanged views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, as per a release issued by the Prime Minister's office.





PM Modi also invited the UAE President to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, to be held in India next month.





PM Modi on Friday also met Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson on the sidelines of COP-28, the two discussed various facets of bilateral ties including defence, R&D, trade and investment and climate cooperation.





"A productive meeting between PM @narendramodi & @SwedishPM on the sidelines of #COP28 WCAS in Dubai. They held discussions on various facets of bilateral ties including defence, R&D, trade and investment, climate cooperation. They also discussed regional and multilateral issues including EU, Nordic Council, Nordic Baltic 8 group," Bagchi wrote on 'X'.





The PM in his meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset, discussed ways to further deepen India-Switzerland partnership including in areas of trade and investment, technology, health, education, IT, tourism and people-to-people ties.





"PM @narendramodi met President @alain_berset of Switzerland on the sidelines of #COP28 WCAS in Dubai. The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen - partnership including in areas of trade & investment, technology, health, education, IT, tourism and people to people ties. They also discussed regional and global issues," the MEA spokesperson said.





Earlier on Friday, PM Modi met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Dubai.





"Happy to have met President @RTErdogan on the sidelines of the #COP28 Summit in Dubai," PM Modi wrote.





The PM also met his Barbados counterpart Mia Amor Mottley.





"Happy to have met Barbados PM @miaamormottley during the COP28 Summit. Island nations face unique vulnerabilities to climate change, highlighting the urgent need for global cooperation to address these challenges and build resilience together," he said.





PM Modi on Thursday night arrived in Dubai to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP-28) Summit.





PM Modi on Friday noted that the countries in the Global South have had an immense impact of climate change on them.





The PM said that to fulfil the aspirations of the Global South, climate finance and technology are essential.





The prime minister underlined that countries in the Global South, including India, have a smaller role to play in climate change but the impact of climate change on them is immense.





COP28 is being held from November 28-December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE in Dubai.





The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).





This is PM Modi's third appearance at the World Climate Action Summit after his visits to Paris in 2015 and Glasgow in 2021.







