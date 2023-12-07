



New Delhi: The Lok Sabha discussed two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, with Union Minister of Home Affairs stating that Pakistan occupied Kashmir belongs to India. The bills aim to give justice to those deprived of their rights for the last 70 years and give them a voice in the legislature. The BJP leader debated that tackling terrorism without considering vote-bank politics would have prevented Kashmiri Pandits from leaving the Valley.



Discussions on the two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir were taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha amid the ongoing Winter Session of the parliament. Union Minister of Home Affairs on Wednesday reiterated that the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to the Indian territory.





"Had Jawaharlal Nehru taken right steps, PoK would have been part of India now; it was historic blunder," Shah said.





"I stand in the House and say responsibly that Kashmir suffered for several years because of the two blunder during the tenure of PM Jawaharlal Nehru. The biggest mistake was that when our forces were winning, cease fire was announced and PoK came into existence. Had the ceasefire been delayed by three days, PoK would have been a part of India. Second was the blunder to take our issue to the UN (United Nations)," the senior BJP leader said.





He also said that the the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill brought by the government will give justice to those deprived of their rights for the last 70 years and asserted that reservation to the displaced people will give them a voice in the legislature.





The BJP leader debated that had terrorism been tackled at the beginning without considering vote-bank politics, Kashmiri Pandits would not have had to leave Kashmir Valley.





"When terrorism tightened its grip, when everyone started being targeted and driven away, many people expressed their so-called concerns over this. Many people shed crocodile tears over the poor state of the victims, and many people consoled them with good words," Shah added.





Shah also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he has always worked for the backward classes.





"PM Modi is the only person who has truly wiped away victims' tears. PM Modi is the only one who actually understood the pain of the people and worked tirelessly to reduce the same," said Amit Shah.





One of the bills seeks to give representation in the assembly to those who had to leave Kashmir due to terrorism, Shah added.





The Gandhinagar MP also lashed out at the opposition for their hypocrisy pertaining to the backward classes and said that if any party has opposed backward classes and come in the way of their growth, it is the Congress.







