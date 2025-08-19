

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent two-day visit to India represents a pivotal moment in the evolving diplomatic landscape between the world's two most populous nations. During his meetings with Indian officials, Wang emphasised that a healthy and stable India-China relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, marking the most significant high-level diplomatic engagement between the nations in three years.





The visit, which took place on August 18-19, 2025, centred around the 24th round of Special Representatives talks between Wang Yi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the boundary question. This represented the first such meeting since military tensions erupted along their disputed Himalayan border in 2020.





Border Stabilisation And Peace Progress





Wang Yi expressed contentment with the restoration of stability along the borders and appreciated the developments in bilateral ties since the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. He noted that their previous discussions "pointed the direction for the development of our bilateral relations and provided impetus for the proper settlement of the boundary question".





The Chinese Foreign Minister acknowledged the progress made since the 23rd round of Special Representatives talks at the end of 2024, stating they had "reached new and important consensus on the management of disagreements, stabilising the borders and moving toward a settlement" and "identified specific goals and formed a working framework".





This diplomatic engagement follows the completion of disengagement at friction points in Depsang and Demchok along the Line of Actual Control, which was finalised on October 21, 2024. The disengagement ended a prolonged military standoff that began in May 2020 following the deadly Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in the first combat deaths between Indian and Chinese forces in 45 years.





Modi's Upcoming China Visit





A significant outcome of Wang Yi's visit was the official confirmation of Prime Minister Modi's travel to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. NSA Ajit Doval announced that Modi will attend the summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1, 2025, marking his first visit to China since 2018.





Wang Yi emphasised China's appreciation for Modi's participation, stating: "The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation. We believe that the Indian side will also make your contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin".





The SCO Summit in Tianjin is expected to be the largest in the organisation's development history, with leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organisations attending.





Economic And Trade Commitments





During the diplomatic exchanges, China made important assurances regarding three key Indian concerns: rare earth minerals, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machines. According to sources, Wang Yi assured External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar that China is actively addressing India's requirements in these crucial sectors.





This commitment is particularly significant given China's dominance in rare earth production, controlling nearly 60-70% of global production and much of the refining capacity. India's dependence on Chinese imports for high-purity rare earths makes Beijing's assurances critically important for India's electronics manufacturing, green energy, and infrastructure development sectors.





Three Mutuals Framework





External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasised that India-China relations must be guided by the "three mutuals": mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. He stressed that "differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," establishing a diplomatic framework for managing the complex relationship.





This framework represents India's consistent approach to managing bilateral relations, with Jaishankar previously articulating these principles during his visit to China in July 2025 for the SCO foreign ministers' meeting.





People-To-People Connectivity Revival





Both nations agreed to enhance people-centric engagements as part of their relationship rebuilding efforts. Key initiatives include:





Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: The resumption of this significant Hindu pilgrimage to Tibet, which was suspended since 2020 due to COVID-19 and border tensions. The Yatra is expected to resume in summer 2025.





Direct Flight Connectivity: Both countries have agreed in principle to restore direct air services between India and China, which were suspended in 2020. Relevant technical authorities from both sides will meet to negotiate an updated framework for air connectivity.





Hydrological Data Sharing: The two nations agreed to hold expert-level meetings to discuss the resumption of data sharing on trans-border rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Sutlej, addressing India's concerns about Chinese dam construction projects in Tibet.





Strategic Context And Global Implications





Wang Yi's visit occurs against the backdrop of shifting global dynamics, particularly the trade tensions initiated by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Both India and China have found themselves targeted by American trade restrictions, creating an opportunity for renewed cooperation between the Asian giants.





The Chinese Foreign Minister spoke against "unilateral bullying" and emphasised the need for both countries to "view each other as partners and opportunities, rather than adversaries or threats". This messaging aligns with both nations' interests in promoting a multipolar world order and resisting unilateral pressure from external powers.





Looking Ahead: Opportunities And Challenges





While the current diplomatic momentum appears positive, significant challenges remain. Despite the disengagement process, approximately 50,000 to 60,000 troops from each side remain deployed along the border, and the two countries are still discussing the next steps of de-escalation and de-induction of military forces.





The success of Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to China and his expected bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping will be crucial in determining whether this diplomatic thaw can translate into sustained improvement in bilateral relations. The meetings will need to address not only border management but also broader strategic competition, trade imbalances, and regional security concerns.





Wang Yi's assertion that "a healthy and stable India-China relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries" and "is also the desire of developing countries" reflects both nations' recognition that their cooperation has implications far beyond their bilateral relationship, potentially contributing to regional stability and global multipolarity.





Based On ANI Report



