



Moscow: Russia plans to conduct seven launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in 2024, the commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) Lieutenant General Sergei Karakayev said on Friday.





In an interview with Russian newspaper Red Star, Karakayev said that in the past five years, the SMF has conducted more than 20 ICBM launches as part of flight tests of new missile systems and training exercises for the Russian armed forces.





He said that the “Avangard” complex with a hypersonic warhead, which was put on combat duty, was tested from the Yasny formation in the Orenburg region using some of the existing infrastructure of the positional area. “Seven launches are planned for 2024,” he added.





Russia and the United States, Karakayev said, continue to exchange information on the planned launches of intercontinental missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).





“The Russian Federation informs the American side of any planned launch of an ICBM and SLBM no less than a day in advance. The United States also provides similar information,” he said.





He added that Russia informs the United States of all missile launches no less than 24 hours in advance in line with the agreement between the former Soviet Union and the United States from 1988 and the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms.





“Such a notification indicates the planned date of launch, the place of launch, and the area of impact of the warheads,” Karakayev said.







