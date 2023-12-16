



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted investigations at the blast site at Jorhat in Assam today. A special team of NIA carried out the probe after it arrived in Assam earlier today.





Noteworthy is that a loud explosion took place near the Army cantonment in Jorhat on Thursday. Although the sound of the blast was quite loud, there was no major damage caused by the explosion at the blast site. The incident took place around 7:20pm.





The NIA team has launched an investigation into the incident even as the source of the blast is yet to be ascertained. The NIA team arrived at army camp No 41 at Lichubari in Jorhat in the early hours of Saturday to investigate the incident and launched the operation.





It is to be noted that there were incidents of bomb blasts at three different places in upper Assam, raising questions on the security scenario in the state. Especially at a time when it is being seen as a run up to the Republic Day in January next year.





The Union Home Ministry has taken serious note of these bomb blast incidents. The investigation into the incident was earlier handed over to the NIA.





However, the Jorhat district administration has not yet made any comment to the media about the incident. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has covered the borders of the entire army camp with clothes to prevent the media from collecting videos or photos.





The NIA's involvement comes after state authorities requested their assistance in probing multiple grenade attacks across three districts.





The ULFA-I has claimed responsibility for these attacks, which occurred in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts between November 22 and December 13.





Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met with NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta in New Delhi on December 15. Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, has assured that those responsible for the blasts will face justice.







