



General Jacob John Mkunda, Chief of Defence Staff of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces, visited the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School in Ahmednagar near here with the aim of fostering defence cooperation between his nation and India. The key focus of the cooperation will be mechanised infantry related equipment, technical and training aspects, including infrastructure and curriculum, a defence release said.





General Mkunda along with a 15-member delegation visited the MIC&S between December 20 and 22, it said.





"During the visit, the delegation was briefed by the Commandant, MIC&S on the selection of personnel, training aspects and facilities. The delegation visited the training battalions and witnessed model rooms and simulator training as also execution of certain dynamic drills to highlight the versatility of the Infantry Combat Vehicle," the release said.





The delegation headed by the CDF also witnessed the indigenously manufactured defence equipment displayed by Indian industries and interacted with the industry representatives, it added.







