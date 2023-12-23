



On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that terrorism was dying in the valley and that the union territory’s security situation has improved since Article 370 was repealed.





The terrorist attack that took place on Thursday in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving five soldiers martyred and two injured, was referred to by Sinha as “unfortunate”.





He accused “our neighbour,” seemingly referring to Pakistan, of trying to sabotage the tranquilly in the Kashmir Valley.





“It is a very unfortunate incident. We condemn such violence. Our neighbour has been doing such things to disturb peace in the valley. But it’s all in vain, as terrorism is on its deathbed in Kashmir,” Sinha said.





“The security situation has improved to a large extent than what it was earlier, after the abrogation of Article 370,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce here.





While replying to certain queries by members of the chamber, Sinha also said, “The security situation in Kashmir is better than that in Bengal.” However, later, when quizzed by reporters about the comment, he added: “My remarks should not be twisted politically, as I meant to say that the security situation in Kashmir is as good as in Bengal.”







