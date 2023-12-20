



Akash is an India-made short-range surface-to-air missile system built to protect vulnerable areas from air attacks. India is exporting it to Armenia and other nations like the Philippines, Vietnam, Egypt, and Brazil have reportedly shown interest in it





Atmanirbhar defence has been India’s big goal and it has taken major strides towards it in the past few years. In fact, the country has exceeded expectations and now it is eyeing defence exports. The Akash air defence missile system is a leading example.





Armenia will be purchasing the homegrown anti-air system. But it is not alone. The arsenal has generated a lot of interest in countries from Southeast Asia, West Asia, South America, and Africa. The Philippines, Vietnam, Egypt and Brazil are reportedly keen on it.





We take a look at the capabilities of the Akash air defence missile system and how its exports could benefit India.





What Is The Akash Air Defence Missile System?



Manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Akash is a short-range surface-to-air missile system. It has been built to protect vulnerable areas and vulnerable points from air attacks. It has been inducted and operational with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.





The weapons system can simultaneously engage multiple Targets in Group Mode or Autonomous Mode. It has built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features, according to the DRDO. This means its mechanisms on board can counter the electronic systems that deceive the detection systems.





The entire weapon system has been configured on mobile platforms. The Akash missile system comprises a launcher, a set of missiles, a control centre, a built-in mission guidance system and C4I (command, control communication and intelligence) centres. It also supports ground equipment along with a radar named Rajendra which accompanies each of the missile batteries, according to a report in The Indian Express. It is 96 per cent indigenised, says the Ministry of Defence, which means most of it is made in India.





There are two advanced versions of the Akash missile – Akash-NG (New Generation) and Akash Prime. They both have an operational range of 27-30 km and a flight altitude of around 18 km. However, Akash Prime has an additional indigenous active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker, which has improved accuracy in hitting aerial targets. Other improvements in the system include more reliable performance under low-temperature environments at higher altitudes, The Indian Express reports.





The Akash-NG has reduced the dependence on the old defence systems of Russian origin. It was designed for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to intercept high manoeuvring aerial threats that have low Radar Cross Section (RCS), which is the electromagnetic signature of the object, the report says.





In March, the Army had procured two additional regiments of the air defence system in a deal valued at Rs 8,160 crore.





India recently demonstrated the firepower of its Akash surface-to-air (SAM) weapon system, where a single firing unit simultaneously engaged and destroyed four unmanned targets during the recent Exercise Astrashakti 2023.





With this demonstration during the Air Force Exercise Astrashakti-2023, India has become the first to demonstrate the capability of engaging four targets simultaneously at such ranges by command guidance using a single firing unit, defence officials told news agency ANI.





Where Is India Exporting The System To?





It was in December 2020 that the Cabinet approved the exports of the Akash missile after several friendly nations displayed interest in it during various international exhibitions.





Armenia is among the first countries India will export the anti-air systems to. These will be manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad-based manufacturers of ammunition and missile systems under the defence ministry.





The deliveries are part of an estimated Rs 6,000 crore deal and are likely to start soon, reports The Economic Times.





The Philippines, Brazil, Egypt, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have shown interest in the weaponry. Constantly upgraded by DRDO scientists, there may be more orders for it from Southeast Asia and West Asia.





In April, the defence ministry had mentioned an undisclosed export order for the anti-air system, without giving details of the receiving nation.





Why Are Countries Interested In The Akash Weapon System?



According to former DRDO scientist Ravi Kumar Gupta, the versatility that Akash offers is an advantage over other systems. He told Eurasian Times that unlike other surface-to-air missiles that work only in particular altitudes and climates, Akash’s biggest advantage is that it can work at “all places”.





“The systems are developed for diverse conditions that can withstand extreme conditions anywhere in the world which makes them ‘most reliable and sturdy’. Since the system is fully indigenous, India has the capability to fine-tune it to any of the buyer’s requirements in a cost-effective manner with a high degree of effectiveness against the adversary,” Gupta was quoted as saying by the publication.





How Big Is India’s Defence Exports Industry?



India’s defence exports have skyrocketed to an all-time high, touching nearly the Rs 16,000 crore mark in FY 2022-23, according to the defence ministry. “With a 23-fold increase in exports, Indian design and development capabilities are reaching over 85 countries,” it claimed earlier in the year.





India has reportedly set itself an ambitious defence exports target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2024-25, according to a report in The Times of India.





The defence industry is expanding exports with the sale of major defence systems including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence systems, artillery guns, Pinaka, Dornier-228, thermal imagers, radars, simulators, body armours, mine-protected vehicles, among others. There is also a growing interest in Light Combat Helicopters, aircraft carriers and the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS.







