



Hyderabad: TATA Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) has delivered the 250th fuselage for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.





The company said that these fuselages are manufactured for customers around the world, including the US. Army, and most recently, the six are on order with the Indian Army.





"This milestone reflects TBAL's continuous dedication to bolstering India's defence capabilities and advancing the nation's indigenous manufacturing prowess," the company said.





"The joint venture between Boeing and TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) employs over 900 engineers and technicians, leveraging cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts in its manufacturing processes," it added.





TBAL's 14,000 sqm facility serves as a global sole source supplier for Apache fuselages, with over 90 per cent of the parts used in the Apache Aerostructure assemblies are manufactured in India through more than 100 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) suppliers, the statement said.





AH-64 Apache attack helicopter is capable of delivering a variety of weapons which include air-to-ground Hellfire missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets and air-to-air Stinger missiles.





Apache also carries one 30 mm chain gun with 1200 rounds as part of the area weapon sub-system.





"To add to the lethality of the helicopter, it carries fire control radar, which has a 360° coverage and nose-mounted sensor suite for target acquisition and night vision systems," the Defence Ministry earlier in a release dated September 3, 2019, said.







