NEW DELHI: With French President Emmanuel Macron attending the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest on January 26, the skies above Kartavya Path will greet the visiting dignitary with air display of aircraft from both countries.





Briefing about the parade on Friday, defence secretary Giridhar Aramane said, “A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade. Along with the aircraft of the Indian Armed forces, one Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the flypast.”





These are going to be in addition to the air display to be conducted by the three services of India. “The flypast this year will feature 51 aircraft, which will include 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport planes, 13 helicopters, and one heritage aircraft. The aircraft will be Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas fighter jets. The flypast will include the four Army Aviation Corps Helicopters and a P-8I maritime patrol aircraft of Indian Navy flying in different formations,” he said.





The parade will start at 10.30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes.







