



Baluchistan: Three people have been killed, five injured in an explosion in Baluchistan's Sibi, officials said on Tuesday, ARY News reported.





This comes as the latest terrorist strike in the province, as per ARY News.





According to the local police, the explosion, the nature of which is yet to be determined, occurred at the city's Jinnah Road.





Civil Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid said that three injured people are in "critical condition", noting that an emergency has been imposed in the facility following the incident.





The explosion comes eight days before the February 8 general elections, with security heightened across the country and law enforcers deployed to ensure the law and order situation.





Sibi Deputy Commissioner Khuda-e-Rahim confirmed that the blast took place as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) rally was passing through the city.





PTI Balochistan's spokesperson Nazeer Achakzai has also confirmed the death of three party workers in the blast that targeted the rally being held by one of its candidates, as per ARY News.





Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai reacted to the incident and expressed his condolences to the victims' families.





The minister said that the upcoming polls would proceed as per the schedule, adding that the attack was aimed at discouraging the provincial government from holding the elections.





Taking notice of the incident, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has sought a report from the provincial police chief.





The attack comes in the backdrop of increased terrorist attacks that have plagued Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in recent months.





With more than 128 million voters, various circles have raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially in the aforementioned provinces, with some lawmakers even moving the Senate to seek a poll delay in light of security threats, as per ARY News.





This report is auto-generated from news service agency



