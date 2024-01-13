



NEW DELHI: Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced that his group will be investing over ₹2,00,000 lakh crores in Gujarat over the next five years, thereby creating over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs.





World Biggest Green Energy Park of 30 GW under making by Indian Business Giant Adani is on mission mode said officials:



15 GW by Dec 2024 Remaining 15 GW by 2026





Adani, speaking at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, said his company will construct the world’s largest green energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, which will generate 30 GW of renewable energy. “We are constructing the world’s largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, which will generate 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 square kms, even visible from space. We are expanding the green supply chain for an ‘Atmanirbhar’ Bharat and creating the largest renewable energy ecosystem. This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production,” said Adani.





Another big takeaway for Gujarat in the energy sector is commissioning of Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in the second half of 2024. The Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, addressing the summit, said Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. “We will help Gujarat’s target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by the year 2030.





For this, we have started building Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable production of green products and materials and will make Gujarat a leading exporter of green products.,” said Ambani. “No power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.And as I see Gujarat alone will become a 3-trillion dollar economy.”







