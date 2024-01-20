



Air India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft arrived from Airbus' Toulouse factory in France, sporting new brand livery, news agency PTI reported. According to a statement, the aircraft, registered as VT-JRA, landed at the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1346 hours, making the Tata Group-owned airline the first aircraft operator in India to have this type of aircraft in its inventory. According to the company, the delivery flight is operated under the unique call sign AI350.





The aircraft is the first of 20 Airbus A350-900s ordered by Air India, with five more slated for delivery until March 2024.





Air India will buy 40 A350s, 20 each of the A350-900 and A350-1000 models, as part of its revised 250-plane deal with Airbus, along with 140 narrow-body A321neo and 70 A320neo jets.





In many respects, the arrival of the first Airbus A350-900 represents "a declaration of Indian aviation's resurgence on the world stage," according to Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson.





"As a symbol of the new age of flying, the A350 promises a world-class, long-haul travel experience on our non-stop routes. Its excellent flight economics and technology underscore our dedication to commercially successful operations and to achieving our sustainability goals," Wilson was quoted by PTI in its report.





The airline has previously said that this aircraft will initially be used for short-haul flights before being used for long-haul trips.





The new aircraft will start commercial service in January of next year, initially operating locally for crew familiarisation before transitioning to longer-haul flights to locations across continents, according to the airline.





It also stated that the A350's commercial operating timetable will be disclosed in the following weeks.





According to Air India, the 316-seater A350-900 aircraft has a three-class cabin arrangement with 28 private business class suites with full-flat mattresses, 24 premium economy seats with increased legroom, and 264 roomy economy class seats.







