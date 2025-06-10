



Five prominent Left parties in India have jointly addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing grave concerns over the ongoing security operations, specifically "Operation Kagar," in the Chhattisgarh region.





The parties have strongly opposed what they describe as "extra-judicial" killings of Maoist leaders and activists, which they allege are taking place under the pretext of counter-insurgency efforts.





The letter highlights reports suggesting that several senior Maoist leaders are currently in the custody of security forces. The Left parties have demanded that these individuals be produced before the courts and that all legal proceedings adhere strictly to the rule of law, rather than resorting to summary executions or custodial killings.





They argue that the current approach undermines the judicial process and sets a dangerous precedent for human rights in the region.





Furthermore, the letter criticizes the impact of these operations on the local tribal (Adivasi) population. The Left parties contend that the normal lives of these communities have been severely disrupted due to the militarized environment created by the security forces.





They assert that the constitutional rights of Adivasis, as guaranteed under the Fifth Schedule, are being systematically violated. The letter accuses the government of facilitating indiscriminate corporate exploitation of Chhattisgarh's forests and mineral resources, leading to environmental degradation and loss of traditional livelihoods for the local people.





The parties also raise the issue of dignity in death, alleging that the bodies of those killed in encounters are not being handed over to their families, thereby denying them a proper and respectful farewell. This, they argue, further exacerbates the sense of injustice and alienation among the affected communities.





Another significant point made in the letter is the alleged refusal of the Union government and the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government to engage in dialogue with the Maoists, despite repeated appeals from the latter for talks. The Left parties criticise what they describe as an "inhuman policy of killings and annihilation," urging the government to abandon its militaristic approach and instead pursue a peaceful, negotiated solution to the conflict.





The letter also references recent statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as evidence that the government is not inclined towards dialogue, but rather is committed to a hardline security response. The Left parties conclude by urging the Prime Minister to immediately halt the ongoing extra-judicial actions, restore the rule of law, and respect the rights and dignity of the tribal population in Chhattisgarh.





This joint letter reflects deep political and ethical concerns about the conduct of security operations in India's conflict-affected regions, and calls for a shift towards legal, transparent, and humane approaches to addressing insurgency and unrest.





Agencies







