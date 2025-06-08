



Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, visited forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to celebrate Eid ul-Azha with frontline troops.





The visit commenced with Eid prayers, where special supplications were offered for the country’s peace, stability, and prosperity, and in remembrance of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.





During his interaction with officers and soldiers, Gen Munir extended Eid greetings and lauded the troops for their unwavering commitment, professional excellence, and high morale despite persistent challenges. He emphasised that celebrating Eid at the frontlines, away from families, exemplified their profound dedication to national service and the higher purpose of safeguarding Pakistan.





Gen Munir praised the troops for their operational preparedness and vigilance, particularly in countering ceasefire violations by Indian forces. He highlighted the formation’s performance in recent operations, notably Marqa-e-Haq and Operation Bunyaan um Marsoos, and paid tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis.





He asserted that the troops had given a “befitting response” to India, avenging the loss of innocent Pakistani lives, including women, children, and the elderly, during the recent escalation.





The backdrop to this visit was the heightened tension following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 deaths. In response, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. The ensuing hostilities lasted four days, ending with a ceasefire agreement after talks between the directors general of military operations of both countries on May 10.





Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on the Kashmir issue, vowing continued support for the Kashmiri people’s “just and valiant” struggle and stressing the need for resolving the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. He reiterated full confidence in the armed forces’ ability to deter and defeat any aggression.





Meanwhile, India maintains that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of the country.





Gen Munir’s visit, marked by commendations for the troops and reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, comes at a time of renewed tensions and serves as a message of solidarity, resilience, and continued military readiness along the LoC.





Based On A PTI Report







