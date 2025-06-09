



In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has faced significant embarrassment after being caught using outdated satellite imagery to falsely claim damage to the Indian Air Force’s Adampur Air Base in Punjab. The controversy centers on Pakistan’s assertion that it had successfully targeted and damaged a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet and destroyed advanced air defense systems at the base during the conflict in early May 2025.





Independent geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon was instrumental in debunking these claims. Symon’s analysis revealed that the satellite image Pakistan used as “evidence” was not from the period of Operation Sindoor but was actually taken in March 2025, well before hostilities began.





The image depicted a MiG-29 aircraft undergoing routine maintenance, not a Sukhoi-30MKI as claimed. The dark patch near the aircraft, which Pakistan presented as a sign of battle damage, was identified as soot accumulation near the engine test pad—a normal occurrence during maintenance activities, not the result of a missile strike or explosion.





Further scrutiny showed that Pakistan’s efforts to pass off this old image as proof of a successful strike were part of a broader misinformation campaign. Similar tactics were used regarding claims of destroying India’s S-400 air defense system at Bhuj air base in Gujarat, which were also debunked by satellite imagery and independent analysts. In every instance, the so-called “damage” either predated the conflict or was the result of routine operations, not military action.





The narrative of Pakistani success was further undermined when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur Air Base on May 13, just days after the conflict ended. During his visit, he was seen with Indian personnel, with both a MiG-29 and an intact S-400 system visible in the background—directly contradicting Pakistan’s claims of destruction. No credible evidence has emerged to support Pakistan’s assertions of inflicting significant damage on Indian military installations.









In contrast, satellite imagery has confirmed that Indian strikes on Pakistani airbases, including Jacobabad and Bholari, did result in visible damage, with repair activities underway at those sites. This stark difference has further highlighted the ineffectiveness of Pakistan’s retaliatory actions and the extent of its misinformation efforts.





Pakistan’s attempt to portray a narrative of military success through doctored and misrepresented images has been thoroughly exposed. The use of pre-conflict imagery, misidentification of aircraft, and routine maintenance marks as “damage” have collectively led to widespread embarrassment for Islamabad on the international stage, reinforcing the credibility of independent verification and satellite intelligence in modern conflict reporting.





Multiple-Agencies Report







