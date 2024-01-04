Women Agniveer soldiers in the Republic Day parade





This year Republic Day will be showcasing women's power more! On January 26 2024, one would witness two all-women contingents of the defence forces. "One contingent, consisting of 144 personnel, will comprise all women soldiers, with 60 from the Army and the remainder from the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy," stated defence officials, reported ANI.





The contingent will include women Agniveer soldiers from the Navy and Air Force. Another all-women contingent from the Directorate General of the Armed Forces Medical Services will feature nurses from the military nursing services, led by women doctors at the parade.





The promotion of Nari Shakti or the strengthening of women's power in the defence forces has been one of the key focus areas of the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre. Multiple avenues for women soldiers and officers in the defence forces have been opened up by all three forces, according to ANI reports.





While women are allowed as fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force, the command of a warship in the Navy has been given to a lady officer for the first time. The Indian Army has also permitted the entry of women officers and soldiers into almost all of its arms and services. The possibility of allowing women in other remaining arms and branches is also being considered by the Force.







