In an indirect reference to Pakistan, Army chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday said the Indian Army and security forces were continuing to deal with a "proxy war" in Jammu and Kashmir with a "professional approach", news agency PTI reported.





In a message aired on All India Radio on the eve of Army Day, General Pande said, "In combating proxy war in the hinterland, our professional approach and synergised operations with other security forces continue."





He stressed that the Indian Army was maintaining a "robust posture" at the borders and fully prepared to tackle any form of threats and protect the country's territorial integrity at "all costs".





"The Indian Army has a vital role to play in ensuring a stable and secure environment, which is crucial for the nation's progress to continue unabated," he was quoted as saying by PTI.





According to the Army chief, the capability development achievements of the Indian Army personnel were in line with 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), to which it was fully committed.





"The transition towards becoming a modern, agile, adaptive and technology-enabled, future-ready force, will continue as part of our transformation roadmap," he said.





General Pande stated the Indian Army will observe 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption' -- a theme which underscores its focus and effort to leverage technology as a catalyst for transformative change.





He said the Indian Army's commitments to the ex-servicemen remained a "sacred" responsibility, according to PTI.





"Our responsibility towards veterans and 'Veer Naris' remains a sacred commitment. Endeavours to augment welfare initiatives, proactively reach out to them and address their grievances, continue," the Army chief said.





The Army chief's remarks came before the Army Day parade that will be held in Lucknow on Monday.





Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to commemorate the achievements of the first Indian Commander in Chief of the Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa.





Field Marshal Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, on January 15, 1949.







