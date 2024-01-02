



According to a Tweet by defence journalist Anantha Krishnan M that after giving the green signal for TEJAS MK-2 manufacture and procurement, DAC is set to clear 3 major projects of DRDO's Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS)





The proposals for 6 Maritime Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMMA) for Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and 9 Medium-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft (MRMRA) for Indian Navy are set to be cleared very soon. The go-ahead is also expected for 6 Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS Mk1A) for the Indian Air Force.





Sources say that lessons from the Ukraine War made the Indian military minds to bolster up the air denial strategy that seeks to spot the enemy first.





CABS has been pursuing the design and development of airborne surveillance systems covering a gamut of air-to-air, air-to-ground, maritime and passive surveillance to establish not air supremacy alone, but to propagate air denial capabilities as well, to detect the adversary first.





Probable operational area coverage of the the proposed maritime aircraft in the IOR region





The desi Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems (AEW&CS) that was delivered to IAF has proven its mettle during Balakot strike, by providing effective air defence operational capabilities. India became 5th in the world to achieve this feat in Feb 2017.





The success of AEW&CS saw IN & ICG reinforcing their push for MRMRA & MMMA platforms respectively, based on Airbus C-295 platform.







