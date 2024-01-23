

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a Portable Target Echo Simulator (PTES) to test its X-band missile seeker. X-band seekers are commonly used in anti-ship missiles.





Radio Frequency Gimballed Seeker, RPF and Altimeter system have been developed for various tactical missile systems including Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVRAAM) Astra and Akash-1S.





The DRDO has also developed other seeker technologies and products, including:





Ku-band RF Seeker for Anti-Aircraft applications

X-band RF Seeker for Anti-Ship applications

Radio-Proximity Fuse systems (RPF)

Radio Frequency Gimballed Seeker

RPF and Altimeter system

Ceramic/Composite Radome





Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) Seeker systems have been successfully flight tested in Anti-Tank Guided Missiles Nag, HELINA and MPATGM. IIR Seekers have also been successfully demonstrated in the Exo-Atmospheric Interceptor PDV and Anti Satellite Test (ASAT), Mission Shakti.







