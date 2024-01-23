



GUWAHATI: In a significant move towards harnessing space technology for Earth applications, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) under Department of Space, Government of India has entered into a Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Skytrack Technologies Private Limited, a start-up based in Guwahati, Assam to catalyse the design and development of an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) using cutting-edge technologies.





The MoU, signed on January 19, 2024, outlines the collaboration between IN-SPACe and Skytrack for the design and development of an Intelligent Transportation System using APIs and data products from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Skytrack Technologies, registered as a Start-Up under DPIIT and a Small Industry under the Ministry of Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises, specializes in developing technologies for Intelligent Transportation Systems using Geographic Information System (GIS) applications, APIs, and data products.





Under the agreement, Skytrack will leverage remote sensing data products and APIs from the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a part of ISRO, to validate and develop new applications for an Intelligent Transportation System. The collaboration aims to enhance the utilization of space-derived technologies for practical applications on Earth that could redefine the landscape of space technology and transportation systems.





Under the framework agreement, ISRO will provide support to Skytrack, enable access to pre-processed user products, and collaborate on technology development and Skytrack will gain access to pre-processed data, APIs, and related requirements from NRSC, ISRO, facilitating the exchange of technical information and support.





Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) revolutionizes traditional transportation by integrating advanced technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability. ITS employs real-time data, communication networks, and smart devices to optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve overall transportation management. This innovative system addresses the growing challenges of urbanization, offering benefits such as reduced travel time, lower fuel consumption, enhanced safety through predictive analytics, and a more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.





The signing ceremony took place at IN-SPACe’s headquarters in Ahmedabad, marking a pivotal moment in Assam’s technological journey, stated a press release.







