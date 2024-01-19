



New Delhi: A fire broke out in a DRDO office at Metcalfe House in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Friday afternoon, officials said.





All the employees came out of the building as soon as the fire broke out in a meeting hall on the sixth floor.





No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.





According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, a call was received at 12:12 pm about the fire in the building of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) in Civil Lines.







