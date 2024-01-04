



The engines used in armoured fighting vehicles have to be compact, light in weight, efficient and reliable. In order to achieve a compact engine design, a complete understanding of all the factors affecting the engine performance is needed. However, it is important to note that the performance of the engine cannot be compromised in the pursuit of compactness.





The DATRAN 1500 HP engine is a prototype engine for the DRDO's Futuristic Main Battle Tank (FMBT). The engine was first tested in 2023.

The engine is designed to work in extreme environmental conditions and will replace the current 1400 horsepower Euro power pack in the Arjun tank. The work on the engine began in 2010, and the engine is expected to replace the current 1400 horsepower Euro power pack in the Arjun tank.

The DRDO internally refers to the FMBT as Arjun MK-III.





CVRDE's aim was to explore the possibility of size and weight reduction and efficiency enhancement of diesel engines by the use of various methods like engine friction reduction, better thermal management, high injection pressure, and turbocharging. Achieving high engine speeds and high BMEP (brake mean effective pressure) will be the means of achieving high power density.





CVRDE had earlier revealed that based on the army’s weight limit of 50 tons for the Future Main Battle Tank (FMBT), the DRDO has launched a “mission mode” project to develop an 1,800 Horse Power (HP) indigenous engine. Though 1500 HP is sufficient for a 50-ton tank, but the endemic danger of weight over-runs in a new tank makes the additional 300 HP margin prudent.





Testbed at CVRDE for testing of new generation diesel engines for Main Battle Tanks (MBT)





Unconfirmed report have stated that the project may have co-opted domestic engineering companies like Kirloskar Oil Engines, BEML, and the Mahindra Motors; research institutions like IITs; and bodies like the Automotive Research Association of India, Pune. An Indian “prime contractor” would assemble the FMBT engines from engine components supplied by a network of sub-contractors.







