



Inflight air-to-air refuelling, self protection jammer pod integrated for low-frequency radars, envelope expansion and many new weapons including stand-off and precision munitions added Tweeted to defence journalist Anantha Krishnan M.





Indigenous systems like Uttam radar, EW suite, INS, Astra BVRM and onboard oxygen systems developed by DRDO are in advanced stages of flight-testing.





Advanced Tech - Gen-Next TEJAS





Efforts are on to make TEJAS AI-enabled

Emphasis on electronic pilot

Man-Unmanned teaming

Next generation avionics and flight control computers with higher data processing bandwidth for AI-enabled network centric warfare (NCW) capabilities





Other Technologies





Green eco-friendly anti-corrosion/anodization coatings

Radar absorbent structures

Model based engineering design and digital manufacturing technologies introduced





TEJAS MK-1A Shaping Up Well





Meanwhile, top sources in HAL confirm that TEJAS MK-1A is shaping up well both on design as well as production front.





The certification flight testing is on track and is heading towards completion.





Important sensors have already been integrated.





IAF sources confirm that to fasten up the certification process and software validation of certain systems, 2 FOC aircraft have been given to ADA & ARDC to incorporate systems specific to MK-1A.





These 2 FOC fighters are meant to undertake ground and flight trials with MK-1A systems and upgraded software.





Full structural assembly for MK-1A is over and the first aircraft is under advanced stage of equipping.





The first aircraft will be rolled out from the Aircraft Division of HAL.





TEJAS Division of HAL is currently completing all the Trainers (18).





The FF of TEJAS MK-1A is expected by Feb/March 2024.



