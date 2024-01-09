



From 2 to 10, Indian Navy increases warships in Arabian Sea to enhance maritime security after recent attacks. Indian Navy swung into action after receiving a call for help from hijacked ship on Dec 14





New Delhi: Amid rising piracy threats in the Arabian Sea and Houthi rebel attacks, the Indian Navy has stepped up its maritime security measures by doubling the deployment of warships in the region, now spanning from the north and central Arabian Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The swift reinforcement follows recent Houthi rebels targeting vessels in the Red Sea including drone strikes targeting MV Chem Pluto.





Vessels Are Equipped With Helicopters And Manned By Marine Commandos



From a mere two warships in the Arabian Sea for anti-piracy duties at the beginning of December last year, the deployment was increased to five by the third week of the same month and now, stands at 10 warships after the recent attacks by the Houthi rebels targeting several vessels in the Red Sea. These vessels, equipped with helicopters and manned by marine commandos, are merged into constant satellite communication with the naval operations centre for consistent monitoring and flawless communication.





Navy Is Actively Combing Area For Any Suspicious Activities





Conducting regular (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) ISR missions and using unmanned MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones for surveillance, the navy is actively combing the area for any suspicious activities, including potential rogue ships possibly involved in launching drone attacks. After the recent attacks, in the last two weeks, searches by the Navy have been carried out on dozens of suspicious ships.





Indian Navy’s Concerted Efforts Aim To Strengthen Maritime Security



While India has refrained from joining the US-led multinational ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’ in the Red Sea, the Indian Navy’s concerted efforts aim to strengthen maritime security and deter the twin threats of piracy and drone strikes across the Arabian Sea. “Indian warships are deployed all over the region to enhance surveillance and deterrence against the twin threats from pirates and drone strikes. The aim is to help stabilise the situation in the Arabian Sea and promote net maritime security,” a Navy officer was quoted as saying in the Times of India report.





Indian Warships Including Guided-Missile Destroyers



As part of these strengthened security operations, Indian warships including guided-missile destroyers such as INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Chennai and INS Mormugao, alongside multi-role frigates like INS Talwar and INS Tarkash, are engaged in safeguarding the Exclusive Economic Zone in close coordination with the Coast Guard stationed across the Indian coastlines.





Recent Attacks That Prompted Stepping Up of Maritime Security





Notably, the Navy’s swift action, with a key role played by INS Chennai, resulted in preventing the attempted hijacking of the Liberia-flagged merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk, culminating in the rescue of its 21-member crew in the Arabian Sea on January 5. On December 23, MV Chem Pluto was hit by a possible drone, again raising suspicion of the use of a rouge ship to launch missiles or drones.





According to the Navy officials, despite India’s decision to stay out of the ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’, the Indian Navy is "continuously sharing information & coordinating” with navies of “friendly foreign countries”, including US, UK and France, to strengthen maritime security.







