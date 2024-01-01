



The high specific impulse Electric propulsion system (EPS), is developed for North-South station keeping. At present, a High Thrust Electric Propulsion is being developed for orbit raising operations as well. Towards this, LPSC has embarked on the development of High Power EPS thrusters and already realized and tested 18mN, 75mN and 300mN Stationary Plasma Thrusters (SPT).





Onboard flight testing on 300mN based EPS is planned in TDS-01 mission. Electric Propulsion facilities being established at LPSC are for the development & qualification of Stationary Plasma Thrusters (SPT), Power Processing and Control Unit (PPCU), Xenon feed system elements and launch service requirements. The facilities planned can cater to development of Electric Propulsion systems up to thrust level of 1N.





Green Propulsion





The development of Green Propulsion systems had been initiated by LPSC with the aim of replacing toxic propellants.





Development is in progress towards replacing Hydrazine in monopropellant propulsion system and MMH + N2O4 in bi-propellant propulsion systems.





Monopropellant thrusters (10N and 100N) based on Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) have been successfully developed. This 100N thruster is also identified as backup system for Gaganyaan crew module propulsion system.





LOX-Methane Engine









Methane is being considered by space fairing nations as a potential rocket propellant for interplanetary missions as abundant Methane is available in other planets like Mars and can be harvested from there. In this area, LPSC has designed and realised a 20 Ton thrust LOX/Methane engine in CE 20 engine platform as a technology demonstrator.





A Series of development hot tests have been conducted and major critical technology elements were validated which includes successful ignition of thrust chamber and Gas Generator.







