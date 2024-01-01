



India needs to consolidate its technological prowess and allocate increased funding and focus towards developing capabilities in the 'Near Space'





by Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd)





Space is already emerging as the next great frontier, where geostrategic play is unfolding at an accelerating pace. Led by scientific prowess and human quest and endeavour, it today impacts all activities on planet earth. More importantly, all major powers are not only building capabilities to harness the great potential of space but evolving means to secure assets and dominate the domain. This would mean enhancing military deterrence. China has put space under especially created Strategic Support Force (SSF). India is a significant player. The country currently accounts for 2 per cent of the global space economy, a fraction of its capabilities, which it has amply demonstrated. Its recent Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon has ignited a global lunar race that was somewhat on back-burner. India’s Aditya L1 will reach destination on 6 January, said ISRO chairman S Somnath. Clearly USA and China are racing ahead in space exploration and capability building. India has all building blocks in place but needs to invest more to become a significant space power. Beyond capabilities, partnerships too are evolving.





Indian's Current Capabilities In Space





India’s space program has for long been driven by the state controlled Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The broad capabilities including putting Indian designed and built satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geo Stationary or Transfer Orbits (GTO) are in place. India is one of the six countries in the world that possesses full launch capabilities, can deploy cryogenic engines, can launch extra-terrestrial missions and operate a large fleet of artificial satellites. It is one of the four to have soft landing capabilities on the moon. India has launched over 424 satellites originating from 34 different countries.





India’s most powerful Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), can carry 10-ton payload to LEO, and 4 tons to GTO, and is being human rated for Gaganyaan project. The other three major space powers, including China, have launch vehicles that can put excess of 25 tonnes, or even much more. India too is working to develop heavy (HLV) and Super-Heavy Lift Launch Vehicles (SHLV). To deliver 50–100 tonnes, and also re-useable launch vehicles. India also has the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) for smaller payloads around 500 kg to LEO, and 300kg to Sun-synchronous orbit (500 km).





India operates a large number of home-grown remote-sensing, communications, meteorological and other satellites. Indian satellites also support Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) for India’s strategic community needs. The major space powers have small satellite constellations. India too is working on having its own. It has begun operating its GAGAN and IRNSS (NavIC) satellite navigation systems, albeit much more needs to be done. It has sent three missions to the Moon and one to Mars. India has demonstrated anti-satellite kinetic-kill capability. The crewed space flight is expected in 2025. The realistic timelines for India’s three-crew, 20-tonne space station operating at 400 km, would be 2030. China’s Tiangong space station has been operational since 2021 and growing gradually in size. India targets to put an astronaut on the lunar surface by 2040. Interestingly, the three major space powers have had over 20 astronauts each.





“Respect for India’s space program has increased phenomenally after Chandrayaan-3,” said a NASA official. India’s interests on moon are not over yet and next target is to bring rocks from surface, said the ISRO chief. NISAR is a low earth orbit observatory being developed by ISRO and NASA, which will map the entire Earth in 12 days and provide consistent data for understanding changes in the planet’s ecosystems. It is expected to happen in the first quarter of 2024. The best part is that India has built its space capabilities with rather low budgets.





Near Space A Place of Action





Typically, space begins above 100 km (Karman line) from the earth. The airliners fly till maximum around 12 km. The “Armstrong’s line” is around 18 Km, because above this aircrew require pressure suits. Technically above 23 km the near space begins. The lowest perigee of satellites being able to orbit the Earth is about 73 km. Thus there has been a considerable “No-Man’s” land. The region called mesosphere, has very little air to support conventional aircraft flight. The region would see spy balloons, solar-powered drones and operation of hypersonic missiles. Tethered solar-based drones as quasi-satellite acting as eye in the sky, at around 30 km altitude are evolving. China has reportedly established the world’s first ‘Near-Space Command.’ The Chinese believe that space is the next battleground and dominating near-space will provide China with an edge in future wars. Chinese very high-altitude spy balloons over US had caused serious face-off between the two.





NASA’s Near Space Network delivers critical communications and navigation services to missions observing the Earth, studying the Sun, and exploring the Moon and beyond. Through this network, spacecraft can send all forms of data back to Earth, including astronaut voice communications with mission control, a science image of a neutron star, and much more.





The IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has already highlighted the importance of Near Space and need to harness it. Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT) has flown its long-endurance drone, the solar-powered High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS), a first flight lasting over 21 hours. The development is a big fillip to India’s plan to fly drones in stratosphere.





Private Sector Huge Potential





Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) became the first company to come into all domains of space systems, including spacecraft manufacture, launch service provider, defence contractor and satellite communications. The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), an agency operating under the Depart of Space (DoS), was established to serve as the link between commercial and government ventures. The Indian Space Association (ISpA), a coalition of Indian space companies, was formed in 2021. India’s space sector is set to be a US $50 billion industry by 2024, requiring huge private sector participation. Significant number of private players are now in space domain. India’s multinational Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has a 50-year partnership with India’s Space program. They have been building critical sub-systems. Hyderabad-based Skyroot, specializes in launch vehicles and is working on a series of cost-efficient, non-reusable rockets, called Vikram, specializing in the launch of small satellites (Smallsats). Bangalore Bellatrix works on satellite propulsion, rocket propulsion, orbital manoeuvring, and electric propulsion. Hyderabad-based Dhruva are satellite experts, offering a ‘full-stack’ system that includes satellite platforms, launch solutions, and orbital deployment, as well as ground services. Agnikul, is into small rocket that can fly 25 to 100 kg payloads. Bengaluru-based Pixxel’s plans involve larger constellations of around 24 satellites. There are many other private players.





India’s Space Policy 2023





The vision of the Indian space policy 2023 is to augment space capabilities; enable, encourage and develop a flourishing commercial presence in space; use space as a driver of technology development and derived benefits in allied areas; pursue international relations, and create an ecosystem for effective implementation of space applications among all stakeholders. It supports harnessing opportunities in defence and dual-use technologies. The policy will give boost to satellite manufacturing and launch capabilities and yield $3.2 billion by the year 2025 against $2.1 billion in 2020. Target is that ISRO concentrates on R&D and private sector on delivery. The space industry does require huge capital investment and skilled manpower. The Space policy promotes capabilities that will support national security, without making such mention.





Merging Air And Space





In December 2019, the newly created United States Space Force (USSF) merged with its sister branch, the US Air Force, and became part of the Department of the Air Force. They collaborate closely for technology development and command and control of the domains. The United Kingdom Space Command (UKSC) was founded in April 2021, functioning as a joint command organised under the Royal Air Force and led by an RAF officer. The French Air Force transitioned into the French Air and Space Force in September 2020 and the French Space Command is now an integral part of it. On 1 August, 2015, the Russian Air Force and the Russian Aerospace Defence Forces amalgamated forming the Russian Aerospace Forces.





While India currently has a tri-service Defence Space Agency (DSA), the Indian Air Force (IAF) outlined the Defence Space Vision 2020, further expanded upon in the IAF Doctrine 2022, with the aim to utilize satellite resources to significantly enhance India’s defence preparedness. In view of significant action in the ‘Near Space’ there is a requirement to merge the air and space domains. This would support aerospace deterrence and safeguard space assets, offer significant potential to leverage space as both a weapon and a shield.





Weaponizing Space





More and more platforms and weapons such as ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles are transiting through space. Both, hard and soft kill anti-satellite systems have been tested and are in place. Space-based jamming, directed energy weapons and electromagnetic pulse systems are being developed, for use in space or from ground. Space warfare is being fine-tuned. Space will be used for electronic and cyber warfare. China has developed capabilities to grab and remove satellites, ostensibly as ‘space cleaners’. These could be used to remove adversary satellites.





Military Capabilities In Space Need A Boost





India has all basic technologies in place, but capabilities have to increase to meet national strategic requirements. Modern ISR and communication satellites are the centre of gravity for military operations. India has a huge landmass and Oceans to secure from two formidable adversaries. IAF aircraft and Indian Naval platforms have to cover global ranges and require satellite based support. India needs high-resolution radar and electro-optical sensors in space. Space communication links need to be secured. Satcom Association of India (SAI) is already working on this. Immediate priority is to increase India’s ISR capability and reduce revisit time and secondly to fully operationalise the satellite navigation system and increase its footprint.





India’s secure Positioning Navigation and Targeting (PNT) ability has to go up. The satellite requirements are huge. India is still in the process of building large small-satellite constellations. These will reduce costs and increase redundancy. India has already developed Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV). Numbers have to go up for launch on demand readiness capability. Setting up the constellations needs acceleration.





The very huge data from space based assets would have to be processed and secured. This would need fusion and integration with data from other aerial and ground-based sensors. In the end the armed forces and the security agencies need actionable information.





More countries, including China are building counter-space capabilities. New Delhi has space security partnerships with the Quad countries as well as some others like France. India’s Mangalyaan mission got support from NASA for deep space communications.





The security and defence agencies spend nearly a billion dollars annually to procure earth observation data and imagery from foreign sources. This high reliance on foreign entities is not desirable for India’s security. India has a long way to go for real-time satellite imagery. In the areas of interest we should be able to image once in 3-4 hours. This would mean many more small satellites.





Analysts are suggesting need for a repeat ASAT capability test. India must secure its satellites from electronic and cyber-attacks. New satellites are being developed with atomic batteries and plasma thrusters to allow increase manoeuvrability. There is need to develop Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) to neutralise adversary satellites.





Space Situational Awareness (SSA) is important ingredient of Space Domain Awareness (SDA). A joint international mechanism to monitor space attacks and enforcing the Outer Space Treaty is important. India needs to track space objects and classify them as friendly, hostile or debris and predict their orbits. India must promote a multilateral partnerships with major space powers to share SDA and also to promote peaceful space governance and work towards securing its assets.





India may consider being part of Artemis Accords that promote safe, peaceful, and prosperous future. Artemis Accords partner nations will be required to uphold this principle by publicly describing their own policies and plans in a transparent manner. They will promote interoperability of systems critical to ensure safe and robust space exploration.





Way Ahead





The Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has been saying for some time that ‘Militarisation of Space is happening’, and India needs to develop offensive and defensive capabilities. With a new Air Force doctrine cantered around the effective utilization of the “air and space continuum” and a “Space Vision 2047,” the IAF has presented a detailed proposal to the government for its renaming to Air and Space Force. The IAF envisions India having over 100 military satellites, both large and small, within the next seven to eight years, with active participation from the private sector, the Air Chief added. As part of this transition, the existing integrated air command and control system (IACCS) will evolve into the integrated air and space command and control system (IASCCS). India must develop capabilities in the “Near Space”. India has the technological wherewithal. More funding and focus is required. Time to act is now.





