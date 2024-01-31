



New Delhi: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Rolls-Royce, have signed a frame and individual license agreement on Tuesday to co-operate in the license production and localization of the MTU IMO Tier-II compliant series 4000 marine engines for governmental ships as a part of the 'Make in India' joint initiative PSU Watch website





According to an official statement, this collaborative effort has significant market potential in coming years for all fast patrol vessels, interceptor boats and fast attack craft projects of Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.





Under this agreement, the engines will be manufactured at the Diesel Engine Plant of GRSE in Ranchi.





The License Agreement scope and Individual license rights shall cover following aspects considering the requirements of end customer:





Assembly of licensee-built products, manufacturing, or procurement of licensee-built parts and/or components, engine testing and finishing (including painting).





Manufacturing or procurement of licensee-built parts and/or components to produce licensee-built products in the territory.





Sale and after-sales-services of licensee-built products within India for the application.





As a solution brand of Rolls-Royce’s business unit Power Systems, MTU Series 4000 engines with a power output of 746-4300 KW, stand out with their high-power density and power-to-weight ratio, their compact design as well as their mechanical and thermal stability. On top of that, they are easy to use and maintain, with low lifecycle costs. This gives every naval vessel the right propulsion – from small patrol vessels to frigates and large submarines.





With this license agreement, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Rolls-Royce are continuing a long-standing partnership. GRSE has been involved in the line production, maintenance, repair and overhaul of MTU engines since the mid-1980s.







