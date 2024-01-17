



The ministry had banned the Muslim League -- led by Masarat Alam Bhat -- and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, founded by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, under UAPA on December 27 and December 31, 2023





New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has formed tribunals under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act or UAPA, to decide whether the ban on two Kashmir-based organisations, Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was justified.





Justice Sachin Dutta of the High Court of Delhi will preside over the two tribunals.





"The tribunal will issue show-cause notices to the organisations concerned and will be asked to present their side," a senior official said.





The proceedings would involve the recording of statements of investigating officers and experts, evidence against the activities of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat and Muslim League by the home ministry as well as recording of the arguments by the organisations.





Last week, the home ministry had issued two notifications to empower states and Union Territories to act against teh Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. The notifications empower the Jammu and Kashmir administration to seize assets and freeze bank accounts and finances belonging to the two groups.





The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was declared banned as it has been fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said.





"The 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K. Under PM @narendramodi Ji's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith," read his post on X, formerly Twitter.





The activities of the group and its leaders are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country, the ministry had said.







