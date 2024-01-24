



New Delhi: Denouncing the October 7 assault by Hamas on Israel, the United Nations General Assembly President, Dennis Francis, said on Wednesday that the horrific escalation of violence since then has not only triggered a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip but also heightened security concerns throughout the world.





He said that the violence since the October 7 attacks has further eroded trust between and among nations.





Delivering his address at the 47th Sapru House Lecture earlier today, the UNGA President said, "One month into my tenure, the international community was rocked yet again by another major conflict in the Middle East."





"The horrific escalation of violence since the October 7 attacks on Israel has further eroded trust between and among nations, triggered a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, and heightened security concerns throughout the world," he added.





Notably, on June 1, 2023, Dennis Francis was elected to serve as President of the United Nations General Assembly at its seventy-eighth session. He began his term on September 5 last year, a month prior to the Hamas assault on Israel.





The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.





Israel has characterized its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties.





The UNGA President also spoke at length on climate change and added that sea level rise and unsustainable consumption and production patterns continue to create new layers of complexity.





"Meanwhile, ever-present threats linked to climate change, sea level rise and unsustainable consumption and production patterns continue to create new layers of complexity. Taken together, these dynamics are undermining the cohesion we need to uphold international law, including the UN Charter--the backbone of our multilateral system," the UNGA President continued.





Lauding India's humanitarian assistance to nations, he said, "With half the population nearing starvation and a public health catastrophe unfolding, legitimate questions are being raised on what it would take to stop the carnage and to save and sustain human life."





"India's delivery of humanitarian goods and medical supplies to those affected by the circumstances is highly valued," as he heaped praise on New Delhi and added by saying that he "appreciates India's insistent call for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine, and elsewhere across the globe."





As the UNGA President delivered his speech, the Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, was also present.





In her address at the 47th Sapru House Lecture, she said that India's participation in multilateral frameworks reaffirms the country's dedication to universal goals.





"Our collective efforts at the United Nations symbolise a commitment to not just dialogue but to actionable strategies that transcend borders and unite us in our common humanity. India's participation in multilateral frameworks reaffirms our dedication to these universal goals. By embracing multilateral cooperation, we not only pave the way for a more equitable world but also ensure the sustainability of our planet for future generations," Kamboj said.





She stated that India embodies the spirit of multilateralism.





"It isn't enough to talk about peace; one must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it; one must work at it. Today, as we gather under the theme of multilateralism and peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability, we are not just discussing peace; we are committing to it, believing in it and most importantly, working towards it," Kamboj said.





"In an era where challenges are global and intertwined, our resolve to act in concert has never been more critical. India, as a land where ancient wisdom coalesces with modern aspirations, embodies the spirit of multilateralism..." she added.





The UNGA President, Dennis Francis arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.





The theme of his presidency of the 78th UNGA is 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity'.





On Monday, the UNGA president paid a 'solemn tribute' to the 'Father of the Nation' at his final resting place, Rajghat, in the national capital.





India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, was also present as the UNGA president laid floral tributes at the Mahatma's memorial.





