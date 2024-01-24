



This year's Republic Day is all set to showcase an impressive display by the Indian Air Force with the 'Tangail' formation, featuring the heritage aircraft Dakota flanked by two Dornier Do-228 aircraft. A re-enactment of India's first-ever airdrop on hostile territory, which occurred on December 11, 1971, during the India-Pakistan war, will be presented





It has been announced by the IAF that the aircraft in this formation will be flying using a blended mixture of Aviation Turbine Fuel and Biofuel. Adding to the spectacle, the Republic Day parade will feature made-in-India weapon systems and platforms from the Indian Army, emphasizing the nation's growing prowess in defense technology. The attractions will include the LCH Prachand chopper, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, and Nag anti-tank missiles.





LCH Prachand: A Homegrown Multi-Role Combat Helicopter





The LCH Prachand, the first indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter designed and manufactured by HAL, is distinguished for its potent ground attack and aerial combat capabilities. The helicopter is characterized by modern stealth features, robust armor protection, and formidable night attack capability. Its advanced navigation system, close combat guns, and potent air-to-air missiles render it well-suited for the demands of the modern battlefield.





NAG Missile System: Engaging Fortified Enemy Tanks





The Nag missile system, developed by DRDO, is equipped to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in day and night conditions. With "Fire & Forget" and "Top Attack" capabilities, along with passive homing guidance, the missile can defeat Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) equipped with composite and reactive armor. The NAG missile carrier NAMICA, a BMP II based system with amphibious capability, is added to the arsenal.





Array of Armoured Vehicles





An array of armoured vehicles will be showcased in the parade, featuring the latest indigenous productions by the Indian industry. Included in the lineup are the Quick Fighting Reaction Vehicle, Light Specialist Vehicle, and the All-Terrain Vehicle. The impressive array of weapon systems also includes the T-90 tank, BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle, drone jammers, Advanced Sarvatra bridge, Medium Range Surface to Air Missile launcher, and multi-function radar.





Swathi Weapon Locating Radar: Enhancing Safety





The Swathi Weapon Locating Radar (WLR), an indigenously designed system capable of locating guns, mortars, and rockets firing at their troops, will be displayed. The Swathi WLR facilitates their destruction through counter-bombardment by its own firepower resources, enhancing troop safety for carrying out operational tasks without interference from the enemy.





Showcasing Women's Role In Defence





The Republic Day parade will highlight the evolving role of women in the defence forces, featuring a tri-services all-women marching contingent comprising 60 women soldiers from the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Notably, four of the five women officers recently inducted into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time in the Indian Army, including Lieutenants Deepti Rana, Anika Sevda, Aadya Jha, and Ch Enoni, will participate in the Republic Day Parade.





As the Republic Day parade unfolds, a display of India's indigenous defence capabilities and a tribute to historical milestones will be witnessed by the nation. The significance of this grand event is enhanced by the inclusion of cutting-edge weaponry, alongside the recognition of the growing role of women in the defence forces.







