



Tehran: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development and discussed on establishing a "long-term cooperation framework" for Chabahar port, a strategic maritime facility situated on the South-Eastern coast of Iran.





EAM Jaishankar is in Iran as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





"Began my engagements in Tehran by meeting Minister of Roads and Urban Development @mehrdadbazrpash. Detailed and productive discussion on establishing a long-term cooperation framework with respect to Chabahar port," said Jaishankar in a post on X.





Their discussions also focused on International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).





India's vision is to make Chabahar Port a transit hub under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to reach out to CIS countries.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year last held talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and the two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.





The Chabahar port, located in Iran, is a key component of India's connectivity initiatives, holds immense significance as it provides a viable and shorter route for trade between India, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia.





INSTC is a multi-modal transportation route linking the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea via Iran and onward to northern Europe via St Petersburg in Russia.





The INSTC envisages the movement of goods from Mumbai (India) to Shahid Beheshti Port - Chabahar (Iran) by sea, from Chabahar to Bandar-e- Anzali (an Iranian port on the Caspian Sea) by road, and then from Bandar-e- Anzali to Astrakhan (a Caspian port in the Russian Federation) by ship across the Caspian Sea, and after that from Astrakhan to other regions of the Russian Federation and further into Europe by Russian railways





INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor) is India's vision and initiative to reduce the time taken for EXIM shipments to reach Russia, Europe and enter the central Asian markets. Successful activation of the corridor will help connect India to Russia and Central Asian countries. The Chabahar Port, located in Iran, is the commercial transit centre for the region, especially Central Asia.





Furthermore, according to MEA, Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The two will hold discussions on "bilateral, regional and global issues," the MEA's press release added.



