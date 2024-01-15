



New Delhi: To highlight the importance of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the US-India partnership, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) convened a roundtable with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai.





The discussions, held here on Saturday, focused on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their pivotal role in fostering economic ties between the United States and India, USISPF said in a press release.





USISPF member companies and their SME partners, including Amazon and Hair Originals, YogaDesk, Coca-Cola and Food & Inns, Meta and Gifts of Love, Deyor Experiences, Amway, T-Second, and WinzO Games, as well as Educational Testing Services (ETS), participated in the roundtable discussion. Each company highlighted the importance of its partnership with USISPF's large MNC companies, both for the domestic market and for exports to the United States and elsewhere.





The discussions with USTR Tai also shed insights into the needs of working with SMEs, including start-ups, and the challenges of entering new markets and engaging in global trade. The collaborative discourse shed light on member companies' innovative approaches and programs to support SMEs and start-ups.





In his opening remarks, Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, highlighted the Forum's commitment to SMEs and start-ups, citing the establishment of 'Start-Up Connect' in the Bay Area, which has been helpful for several Indian entrepreneurs in the Bay Area. This programme aims to facilitate meaningful connections between start-ups, predominantly led by Indian entrepreneurs and potential clients, mentors, and funders in the US.





Reflecting on the success of the roundtable, Mukesh Aghi said, "We are pleased to witness the meaningful discussions and collaboration at the US-India Trade Policy Forum SME Roundtable. The insights shared by Ambassador Katherine Tai and the distinguished participants underscore the importance of SMEs in strengthening economic ties between our nations. USISPF remains committed to fostering collaborative dialogues that drive growth and innovation in the SME sector."





Recognising that SMEs and start-ups are where job creation is now taking place globally, the USISPF plans to launch an SME initiative in the coming months to provide a platform to small and medium enterprise companies in both countries to facilitate faster integration in the ecosystem of multinational companies.





The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is committed to creating the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. As the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership in Washington, DC, and New Delhi, USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organisations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States, said USISPF in a press release.







