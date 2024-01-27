



The exercise aims to enhance synergy, interoperability and jointmanship by learning and sharing best practices between the Armies of both nations

Earlier in January, India and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral agreement under which New Delhi has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the annual Haj pilgrimage in 2024.

The inaugural edition of Joint Military Exercise ‘SADA TANSEEQ’ between India and Saudi Arabia will be held from January 29 to February 10 in Rajasthan, the Indian Army said on January 27.





The exercise aims to enhance synergy, interoperability and jointmanship by learning and sharing best practices between the Armies of both nations.





An official of defence ministry said in November 2023 after the final planning conference, “The joint exercise will focus on counter terrorism operations under United Nations Mandate."





During the exercise, participants will engage in missions ranging from joint planning, operations, joint tactical drills, and will provide field commanders and troops an opportunity to interact with each other, he further added.





Earlier in January, India and Saudi Arabia signed a bilateral agreement under which New Delhi has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the annual Haj pilgrimage in 2024.







