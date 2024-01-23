



In response to the escalating risk of online honey-trapping, a common tactic in international espionage, the Indian Army has taken proactive measures. Motivated by real cases involving Indian military personnel who were deceived by foreign intelligence operatives online, the army has developed an AI-based chatbot. This chatbot is specifically designed to evaluate soldiers' vulnerability to such deceptive practices.





The digital landscape is witnessing a growing concern over the prevalence of honey-trapping, particularly in instances involving Pakistani intelligence operatives targeting Indian military personnel and defense executives.





In 2020, suspicion arose around Indian Army soldier Shantimay Rana for allegedly divulging military information to Pakistan. Rana was apprehended amid allegations that he succumbed to a honey trap orchestrated by a Pakistani woman. This incident resulted in the unauthorized disclosure of details pertaining to the movements and maneuvers of his military unit.





In a coordinated operation conducted by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, a 27-year-old BrahMos Aerospace Engineer named Nishant Agarwal was arrested.





Agarwal faced accusations of furnishing technical information to a Pakistani operative and maintaining communication with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives under the aliases "Neha Sharma" and "Pooja Ranjan." Law enforcement authorities disclosed that despite the sensitive nature of his role, Agarwal had exposed himself to vulnerabilities on the internet.





In 2023, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who held the position of the head at the Defense Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Research and Development Establishment Engineers Laboratory.





As per ATS reports, Kurulkar was accused of divulging sensitive defence project information to an individual claiming to be Zara Dasgupta, an alleged Pakistani Intelligence Agent. The DRDO scientist allegedly maintained contact with the purported Pakistani agent through WhatsApp and video calls, even expressing a willingness to share a "highly classified" report on the BrahMos missile project.





A recently developed AI chatbot, created by the Territorial Army, operates on WhatsApp and engages in simulated conversations with soldiers, simulating various scenarios. The primary objective is to pinpoint individuals susceptible to deceptive tactics, thereby allowing commanding officers to sensitize them to the potential risks posed by cyber threats.





The Indian Army introduces SAMBANDH, a bilingual AI chatbot on WhatsApp, connecting veterans and war widows. SAMBANDH provides a platform for one-on-one communication, addressing queries, and grievances, and disseminating information.





These initiatives showcase the military's commitment to bolstering awareness and resilience against cyber threats, using innovative solutions for community communication and support. The adoption of AI chatbots underscores ongoing efforts to stay ahead of technological challenges in defence and security.







