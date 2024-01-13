



After four decades of dedicated service, the Indian Navy formally retired three of its naval vessels, namely INS Cheetah, INS Guldar, and INS Kumbhir, at Port Blair. The decommissioning ceremony, adhering to tradition, marked a poignant moment as the National Flag, the Naval Ensign, and the Decommissioning Pennants of the three ships were ceremoniously lowered for the last time at sunset.





Originally constructed at Gdynia Shipyard in Poland, these vessels belonged to the Polnocny class Landing Ships. The retirement event symbolized the conclusion of a significant chapter in the operational history of these ships, which have served the Indian Navy faithfully for over four decades.





After serving in the Indian Navy since their induction in 1984, 1985, and 1986, INS Cheetah, Guldar, and Kumbhir were formally retired. The induction ceremonies for these vessels took place in 1980s, attended by S K Arora (Cheetah and Guldar) and A K Das (Kumbhir), who were then Ambassadors of India to Poland.





Commanding Officers leading the ships during their active service included Cdr V B Mishra for Cheetah, Lt Cdr SK Singh for Guldar, and Lt Cdr J Banerjee for Kumbhir. Initially stationed at Kochi, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam, Cheetah, Guldar, and Kumbhir later became part of the Andaman and Nicobar Command until their decommissioning.





Throughout their service, these ships collectively covered approximately 17 lakh nautical miles, spending over 12,300 days at sea. Serving as crucial amphibian platforms for the Andaman and Nicobar Command, they executed more than 1300 beaching operations, facilitating the landing of army troops ashore.





During the service, these vessels actively engaged in numerous maritime security missions and played pivotal roles in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. Participating in Operation Aman as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and Operation Tasha, a joint initiative with the Indian Coast Guard in May 1990 to curb arms smuggling and illegal immigration along the Indian and Sri Lankan border, these ships made noteworthy contributions.





Additionally, they played vital roles in relief operations following the 1997 cyclone off Sri Lanka and the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami. Commander Vivek Madhwal, the Indian Navy PRO, highlighted that Indian Naval Ships Cheetah, Guldar, and Kumbhir have left an enduring impact on the maritime landscape. Their decommissioning marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in the history of the Indian Navy.







