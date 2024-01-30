



One of the most important stages in the construction of Unit 4 of the Russian-built Kudankulam nuclear power plant in India has been completed.





A nuclear reactor vessel has been installed at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, the press service of the engineering department of the Russian state corporation Rosatom reported on Friday.





After the installation of the reactor vessel, the installation of the equipment for the nuclear steam generation plant will begin. The reactor vessel, which weighs more than 317 tonnes, was delivered to the Kudankulam NPP construction site from the Rosatom Atommash machine-building plant in Volgodonsk (Rostov Region, Russia).





Kudankulam NPP is India's largest nuclear power plant and a project of Indo-Russian technology and energy cooperation. The plant is located in the state of Tamil Nadu in southern India.







