



NEW DELHI: The Navy released the first footage of Indian crew members who escaped the hijacking attempt on a Liberian cargo ship. In a video, the crew members thanked the Indian Navy with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants.





Yesterday, the Indian Navy freed the Liberian cargo ship and its crew that Somali pirates tried to hijack in the Arabian Sea. The six armed robbers had to flee from the ship in fear of retaliation by the Indian Navy. Marine commandos (Marcos) landed on the ship and rescued 21 crew including 15 Indians.





The ship was bound for Bahrain from Brazil. The hijackers boarded 460 nautical miles east of the Somali port city of Eyl. As soon as the information was received, the Navy deployed warships, helicopters and MQ9B Predator drones to assist the ship. The navy later issued an ultimatum to the pirates to leave the ship which proved decisive.





The news agency reports that since the pirates boarded the cargo ship, all crew members have been hiding in the ship's safe room.







