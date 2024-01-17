Pak Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch





Islamabad: Following Iran's launch of a barrage of missiles on Pakistan, Islamabad on Wednesday expelled the Iranian ambassador and recalled its ambassador from Tehran, Geo News reported.





"Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad.





Earlier, Iran attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles in Pakistan on late hours of Tuesday, Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim news agency.





Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is "completely unacceptable" and warned of serious consequences. It further said that Iran has taken this action despite the existence of several channels of communication between the two nations.





"Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," Baloch said, adding that Islamabad had conveyed the message to the Iranian government." The foriegn ministry spokesperson said.





Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organisation by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported.





Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Balochistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported.





Sistan-Balochistan borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. The region has a history of clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smugglers, Al Arabiya News reported.





Dawn news reported that last month, at least 11 Iranian police officers were killed in an attack overnight on a police station in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, while visiting the site, had urged Pakistan to prevent terrorist groups from establishing bases within its borders.





The attacks in Pakistan were carried out a day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles into Iraq's Kurdistan region at what it called an Israeli "spy headquarters" and at alleged ISIS-linked targets in Syria, the report said.







