



Manipur Police rejects allegations by Kuki organisation of collusion between security forces and insurgent groups in Moreh town. Miscreants from Myanmar are accused of causing trouble in the state. The police deny allegations of collaboration with valley-based insurgent groups and Meitei terrorists disguised as security force personnel. Two police commandos were killed in terrorist attacks in Moreh, fuelling tensions. Ethnic strife in Manipur has resulted in over 180 deaths, with clashes between the Meitei community and the tribal population.





"The allegation of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and the Kuki Inpi Manipur regarding collaborations with valley-based insurgent groups and Meitei terrorists disguised as security force personnel in Moreh is not true. The allegations are baseless and misleading," the police said in a statement.





Two police commandos were killed on January 17 in terrorist attacks in Moreh, while several others were injured.





Kuki organisations alleged that surrendered valley-based insurgents were allowed to "mix freely" with the state police.





Manipur has been rocked by ethnic strife since May last year and more than 180 people were killed.





The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.





Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.







